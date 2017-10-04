Pixel 2 XL says goodbye to bezels, but keeps the photo focus

Google's second stab at an oversized Pixel smartphone is every bit the fabulous flagship. The Pixel 2 XL has the 18:9 aspect ratio screen and ultra-skinny bezels that are all the rage in 2017, but still finds room at the top and bottom for stereo speakers. A fingerprint sensor joins an upgraded 12MP camera around back, which Google is bigging up on account of its newfound Portrait mode abilities iPhone-baiting motion photo modes. It's powered by Qualcomm's ultra-quick Snapdragon 835 CPU, with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of on-board storage. A redesigned Pixel launcher is on-board too, with a focus on augmented reality, running on top of the latest Android 8.0 Oreo. The Pixel 2 XL will be arriving in Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue colours - you can pre-order right now for £799, and get a Google Home Mini thrown in for free if you move quick.