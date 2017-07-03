The 10 best tennis games ever

If you’re reading this after Wimbledon’s already started, there’s a good chance all the Brits are already out bar Andy Murray, who as defending champ will be under a wee bit of pressure.

Thanks to videogames, however, you can today take out your frustrations on anything from a rectangular white racket through to an uncanny valley representation of a famous tennis superstar.

Having trawled through the entire history of tennis videogames, here are Stuff’s 10 superstars that would make any true tennis fan grunt with delight.