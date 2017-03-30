Destiny 2 is real – and here's what we know so far

Bungie has always said it has a 10-year-plan for Destiny, and now in year three, we have a better sense of where the shooter sensation is headed next.

Officially announced today, Destiny 2 will release this autumn and expand the experience with plenty of new worlds, fresh gameplay elements, and more customization options than ever. And you'll get a first taste of it this summer with an early access beta test.

We're still fairly light on details, but this is everything you need to know for now.