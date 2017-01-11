The best audio and hi-fi deals 2017

As dedicated audiophiles will know, nailing a decent hi-fi setup can be seriously costly.
Aside from the amplifiers, speakers and subwoofers, there are whole rooms to re-arrange - for optimum resonance, of course - not to mention remastering the entire FLAC collection.
Mercifully, we've done the hard work to shave some pennies off your next home audio purchase.
Sure, establishing a house-wide streaming system will still set you back a fair few quid - but every penny saved is one more in the savings pot for those solid-core copper cables.
Multi-room systems deals
Sonos has been in the multi-room music game since the beginning - and it's still the best. Sure, it only supports up to CD-quality files, but it supports a huge number of streaming services and system components. Oh, and it's simple to set up, too.
Buy the Sonos multi-room music system here starting at £169 from Sonos
Bluesound multi-room music system
Bluesound's multi-room effort might cost a pretty penny - but it sounds truly fantastic, thanks to high-res 24 bit/192kHz support. Sure, the Sonos plays nice with more streaming services, but if you've got spare readies and discerning ears, this is system to choose.
Buy the Bluesound multi-room music system here starting at £299 from Bluesound
Wireless speakers deals
The first proper 'hi-fi' wireless speaker, Naim's Mu-so sounds great - and is beautifully built to boot. Yes, it's expensive, but for a chord-free box with genuine hi-fi credentials, there's no better bet. It's full of streaming features, too.
Buy the Naim Mu-so here for £895 from Currys
A can-do cube that packs a heavyweight punch, the Qb complements its bigger sibling's more refined character with a confidence that belies its size. Small, stylish and surprisingly powerful, it's got a top-notch build and bold, expressive sound to make the Mu-so proud.
Buy the Naim Mu-so Qb here for £595 from Currys
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless
A symbol of classy audio, the Zeppelin is B&W's biggest success story - and the Wireless is its best chapter. Combining fantastic sound with better functionality and a seamless design, it's the ultimate wireless speaker for design-loving audiophiles.
Buy the B&W Zeppelin Wireless here for £499 from Amazon
Reinvented in all but name, Sonos' Play:5 offers even more boom for your buck, with tremendous, spacious sound, punchy bass and surprising composure. For current Sonos owners with cash to spare, adding this to your line-up is a no-brainer.
Buy the Sonos Play:5 here for £399 from Hiway Hifi - saving £30
Expensive, beautiful and better sounding than any AirPlay speaker we've heard, B&W's A7 will fill your room with delicious sound that'll fool you into thinking you're listening to a pair of solid stere speakers. As it should, for the price.
---------------------------------------
There are many ways to fling audio at the S200 - and all sound great. A speaker that gives your tunes the care they deserve, it's a superb streaming solution - even if it looks a little unconventional.
Portable Bluetooth speakers deals
Premium in sound and design, the KEF Muo might be the size of a beer can but it packs truly room-filling sound, with brilliant tonal balance. It offers detail, punch and solidity, in a stylish aluminium shell. There's little more we could ask for in a portable speaker.
Buy the KEF Muo here for £249.95 from Zavvi
Lacking a few of the Muo's features, B&W's T7 is a corker all the same. Offering extraordinary quality for its size, this honeycomb box is both easy to use and great to listen to, with solid bass and a generous battery life of more than 18 listening hours.
Buy the B&W T7 here for £299.95 from Amazon
British luminary Cambridge Audio is on to a winner with the Go: a portable noise-box with features and sound quality to spare, it's a pretty affordable way to take the part wherever you fancy. Smart, solid and compact, it's real fun to listen to.
Buy the Cambridge Audio Go here for £112.99 from Amazon - saving £57
Tougher than old boots, this take-anywhere cylinder is the go-to speaker for outdoors-y types. It might lack refinement but, with a 100ft wireless range and waterproof skills - not to mention 360-degree sound - it's a doozy for tunes in the wild.
Buy the Ultimate Ears Megaboom here for £180.00 from Amazon - saving almost £70
Coated in fine Italian wool, Libratone's Zipp BT offers plenty when it comes to wireless connectivity, playing nice with AirPlay, DNLA, aptX Bluetooth and more. Sound is detailed and expressive, though battery life could be better.
Audio streamers deals
Small, smart and highly affordable, Google's little streaming puck makes a variety of apps a whole lot more fun to use. It's cheap, works with almost anything and, here's the kicker, sounds good. Proper plug-and-play fun.
Buy the Google Chromecast Audio here for £24.95 from Groupon - saving over £5