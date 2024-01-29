Denon’s new AVC-X6800H 8K AV receiver is packed with practically every connection and format support most people are ever likely to need, which is exactly what you’d expect considering its £3000 price tag.

Available in a silver or black finish, it’s bursting with connectivity options, including seven HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs, and 11.4 channels of spatial audio for extra immersion. There’s also a 13.4 pre-amp mode which disconnects the internal amplification for a cleaner connection, with a total of 205 watts per channel for some truly rib-shaking sound.

The list of supported formats is vast, and includes DTS:X, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D. Upmixing is also taken care of with Dolby Surround, Auro-Matic, and DTS Neural:X, while a built-in USB port supports high-res playback up to 24-bit/192kHz, with support for file types li[ke MP3, FLAC, ALAC and more. Denon’s HEOS system is also available, unlocking direct streaming from the likes of Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, et al.

Home cinema fans will be pleased to hear that all HDMI inputs/outputs are 8K-ready, with all HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dynamic HDR pass-through all present and accounted for. Even gamers have dedicated features on offer, such as support for VRR and Quick Frame Transport, for a smoother framerate during sessions.

There’s plenty more of course, with all manner of inputs and outputs available, including phono inputs, optical, Bluetooth streaming, and more. If you fancy dropping a hefty chunk of cash on the only amp you’ll need for quite a few years to come, then you can snap up the AVC-X6800H via Denon UK for £3000. There’s no word on a US release date or pricing at this time.

