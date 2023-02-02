Cambridge Audio StreamMagic range adds two new network players

Music lovers that have accepted there’s more to life than just vinyl LPs should take note of Cambridge Audio’s new StreamMagic network player duo, which add internet radio and music streaming (as well as your own digital song library) to your existing hi-fi setup. The full-size AXN10 and diminutive MXN10 bring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and DLNA, along with support for all the major streaming services, in the firm’s signature silver chassis.

The AXN10 is built to sit seamlessly with Cambridge Audio’s AX Series hi-fi separates, which already include an integrated amp, CD player and range of radio tuners. The more svelte MXN10 is meant to integrate with other kit, being small enough to keep stashed out the way if you prefer your vintage gear to take pride of place.

Both have Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi and built-in Ethernet for a wired connection, along with USB for direct playback. There’s coaxial and optical digital outputs, along with an unbalanced line out, and everything can be controlled through your phone using Cambridge Audio’s StreamMagic app.

Both streamers are Roon-ready, in case you have any other kit that uses the open-source multi-room tech. They also have Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast Support, plus Spotify Connect, Tidal and Qobuz.

An ESS Sabre ES9033Q DAC handles conversion duties, with support for 32bit, 768kHz PCM playback and DSD512 tracks.

Both network players will be going on sale from March onwards. Expect to pay around £449/€499/$499 for the compact MXN10, and £549/€599/$599 for the larger AXN10. They’ll be available directly from the Cambridge Audio website, and from all the usual bricks-and-mortar retailers.