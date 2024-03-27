You’ll want to get these limited-edition lossless Cambridge Audio earphones

Cambridge Audio has announced a next-gen version of its Melomania true wireless earphones – the M100 featuring aptX Lossless wireless tech.

Better still, there’s a must-have limited run of 300 yellow and black buds (above), known as the How High Edition. The reason? They’re in partnership with The Charlatans frontman and Listening Party legend Tim Burgess. 10% of each sale of the limited edition will be donated to the Help Us Help Bands project.

The $219/£169/€199 Melomania M100 offer numerous improvements over previous models such as 2021’s 1+. Qualcomm aptX Lossless support is now on board in addition to Bluetooth 5.3 with Low Energy Audio so you can expect top-quality audio combined with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) – a first for the Melomania range.

The earphones have 10mm drivers as well as Class AB amplification, which Cambridge is keen to say is the same type of amplification used in its renowned CX Series hi-fi amplifiers.

One big boon is the battery life – the buds themselves offer 10 hours, with an additional 16 hours available from the charging case. So you’re talking around 26 hours of complete listening time from the buds before you need to recharge. They’re also IPX4 splashproof, so will be fine in the rain.

Of the limited run of 300 How High earphones, 50 will be available in a bundle with the Hikerdelic x Tim Burgess How High Tour Bag from hikerdelic.com.

