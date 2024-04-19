Record Store Day 2024: exclusive cuts every vinyl collector needs

Record Store Day has grown from a small initiative to keep vinyl alive to a global celebration of spherical wax. This year’s RSD takes place on 20 April, and with that comes a whole host of exclusive records to discover. So let’s warm up that turntable and get stuck in.

There’s a few caveats to getting your hands on that prized vinyl record, though. First off, not all selections are available in one place. It would be pretty difficult for a tiny store to house a few thousand extra records, after all.

There are RSD exclusives, which are physically released at indie record stores only. RSD First are records that can be found at indie record stores, but they also may be released to retailers or webstores in the future. Finally, there are small run/regional titles. These are regionally based, available only at specific stores or are runs of under 1000 records, so be sure to be outside your local record store bright and early to grab what you want.

Anyway, now that we’ve gone over the rules, what exclusives are available this year? You can also check out the full list.

Azymuth – Jazz Carnival

If you like your jazz energetic, euphoric and Brazilian, then look no further than Azymuth’s Jazz Carnival. What may be considered their biggest club track, Jazz Carnival is taken from the Brazilian bands 1979 album Light As A Feather is being reissued on 12in vinyl this RSD.

Blur – Parklife

In what proved to be an album that helped define the era of Britpop, Blur’s Parklife album is being reissued for RSD in the form of a 30th Anniversary Zoetrope picture disc. Remastered at half speed, this may be the highest quality version of Parklife we’ve had so far.

Bryan Ferry – The Right Stuff

First released on Bryan Ferry’s 1987 album Bête Noire, The Right Stuff is a balearic driven record that grew from a collaboration with former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr. Featuring an additional remix from Johnson Somerset, The Right Stuff is a RSD must buy for all the Ferry fanatics.

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – The Spotlight Kid

Pressed on to a beautiful milky clear vinyl, Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band’s sixth album The Spotlight Kid will hit the shelves this RSD. First released in 1972, The Spotlight Kid is a largely overlooked addition to the Captain Beefheart catalogue, but still remains a wildly original and stripped back album that every collection needs.

Daft Punk – Something About Us (Love Theme From Interstella 555

The French electronic duo Daft Punk may be defunct, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t pick up new material (of sorts). Taken from Daft Punk’s interstellar anime film Love Theme From Interstella 555, Something About Us is a sci-fi love song from the golden era of Daft Punk.

Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours is a record that’s as timeless as it is much beloved. While it may have been first released in 1977, this RSD we see a new version of the album. Before Mac fans have a meltdown, the reissue won’t feature any new or unheard material. Rather, it’s a simple picture disc, but we’re sure that won’t stop it being one of the most popular RSD releases this year.

Frank Zappa – Zappa For President

Frank Zappa’s Zappa For President is first ever vinyl release of the 2016 CD compilation of the same name, released to coincide with the 2024 US presidential election. Featuring then-unreleased compositions of Zappa tunes played on the Synclavier as well as unheard tracks, Zappa For President is a must for any politically minded vinylheads.

Goat – The Gallows Pole: Original Score

Adapted from the novel of the same name, The Gallows Pole is a BBC series that charts the lives of a group of northern English counterfeiters who brought the English bank to its knees in the 18th Century. For the series, Swedish psychedlic outfit Goat produced a an original score, which gets its first ever vinyl pressing this RSD.

Katy J Pearson & Friends Presents Songs From The Wicker Man

Fans of the seminal folk-horror film The Wicker Man should be first in line this RSD to pick up Katy J Pearson & Friends Presents Songs From The Wicker Man. This 9-track EP from Katy J Pearson and friends features collaborations from Broadside Hacks, Drug Store Romeos, Sarah Meth, Orbury Common, Evie Hilyer-Zietler and more.

Manu Dibango – Manu 76

The late, great Cameroonian saxophonist Manu Dibango joins the RSD ranks this year with a reissue of the Afro Future-Jazz odyssey that is Manu 76. Brimming with funky bass, joyous orchestral melodies and a brand of funk only Manu Dibango could bring, Manu 76 is a worthy addition to any record shelf.

Barry Gray – Stingray

If you’re looking for a dose of nostalgia this RSD, look no further than Stingray, a four track EP from original Thunderbirds composer Barry Gray. While we all may remember the tropical hills of Tracy Island, Gray created his own aquatic odyssey through a score that leant on heavenly strings and glistening orchestration.

U2 – Atomic City – Live from Sphere

While The Sphere in Las Vegas may be seen as a giant glowing billboard, U2 chose it as the home for their 40-day residency in 2023/24. This RSD exclusive features a live performance recording of Atomic City taken from The Sphere, alongside a remix from producer Mike WiLL Made-It.

