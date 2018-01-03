WIN a Smarter Coffee, iKettle & Fridgecam

If you like coffee, or tea, or carrots that haven’t gone all brown and soft and yucky because they’ve been sitting at the bottom of the fridge for two months, then this month’s competition prize – a trio of connected gadgets from kitchen specialists Smarter – is for you.

The Smarter Coffee, as you might have twigged from the smartphone leaning against it in the picture, is no ordinary caffeine-pusher. You can use your phone to set it brewing from your bed, and this second-gen version can respond to the likes of Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

The iKettle offers the same level of remote control over the water for your afternoon cuppa, while the wireless FridgeCam lets you check on the contents of your fridge from anywhere – no more “Do weneed Babybels?” panic in Asda – and will even help you track expiry dates to avoid wastage.

Visit smarter.am to find out more about all three Smarter kitchen gadgets.

And for your chance to win, just follow this link and answer the easy peasy question.

Good luck! The competition closes on the 8th February 2018.