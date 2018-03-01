WIN a Pro-Ject Audio Systems George Harrison Record Player worth £429

Sold on a new turntable but struggling for the necessary funds? Pro-Ject Audio Systems has come to the rescue with the chance to win this special-edition George Harrison player.

Based on the brilliant Essential III with an Acryl-IT E platter and an image of the Beatle's bonce, it's a must-have deck for fans of the Liverpudlian legends... and it just so happens that we have one to give away to a lucky competition winner.

To stand a chance of winning the Pro-Ject Audio Systems George Harrison Record Player, just follow this link and answer the question.

Don't wait long - this competition closes on 12 April 2018.