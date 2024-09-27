Stuff

WIN 1 of 2 Motorola Edge 50 Pro handsets worth £600 each! 

This month’s competition gives two readers the chance to win the world’s first smartphone with a Pantone validated camera and display, plus a limited edition F1 engraved case.

This month’s competition gives two lucky readers the chance to win the world’s first phone with a Pantone-validated camera and display. The newly launched Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a lot of features that are sure to delight, starting with its good looks: with beautifully contoured edges, a sandblasted aluminium frame and either vegan leather or a special-edition pearl finish, it’s easy on the eye and lightweight (and rated IP68 against water and dust). Both winners will also be sent a limited-edition F1 engraved case – uniquely cool and not for general sale.

The main 50MP camera system on the Edge 50 Pro features the widest aperture available in any smartphone – f1.4 – for brilliant low-light results. The nearly borderless 6.7in 144Hz pOLED display with Super HD resolution and HDR10+ certification will impress, and 125W TurboPower charging can give a full charge in 18mins.

Head over to motorola.co.uk to find out more.

How to enter

Fancy a beautiful new phone with standout camera?  Get in with a chance of winning one of the two Motorola Edge 50 Pro handsets we have up for grabs by heading here and answering this question:

How quickly can you get a full charge using the Edge 50 Pro’s 125W turbopower charging?

A… 18 mins

B… 28 mins

C… 90 mins

Terms & Conditions

1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 1 Nov 2024. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.

