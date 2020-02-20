Win one of five Brisant-secure Smart Locks worth £259 each

The Ultion Smart Lock from Brisant-Secure can really open doors. Whether you prefer automatic entry using your smartphone, a keypad that can hold up to 20 PIN numbers or a small, serrated metal object called a ‘key’, playing a different game of smart home open sesame every day is terribly good fun.

There’s a serious side too. The multitude of entry options is there to make your life easier, but also for visitors if you’re an AirBnB landlord or need to let in the cleaner, carer, friends or family. Using the lock’s app, you can issue time-limited electronic access, or manage the PINs accepted by the keypad so there’s no need to dish out spares. In fact, the only thing being freely handed out here is the lock itself – because we’ve got five to give away.

