This smart lock lets you unlock the door by tapping your iPhone

There are plenty of smart home kit to ramp up your home security, and smart locks are ideal for making sure your gaff’s main entry point is safe. There are plenty of options to pick from, but most locks are tailored for the US-style deadbolts, not European locks. But Aqara’s newest U200 smart lock is compatible with most types of locks. And, even better, it’s one of the easiest to use. You can unlock your door just by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch.

The Aqara U200 is designed to replace your existing lock and comes with a wireless keypad. If you’ve got an iPhone or Apple Watch, you’re in for a treat with Apple Home Key – just tap and you’re in. This device is not only one of the first to support Matter-over-Thread, but also among the first retrofit smart locks to feature Apple Home Key. Beyond the iPhone and Apple Watch support, the U200 offers multiple secure entry methods.

Fingerprint recognition is a standout, providing fast and secure access, while PIN codes offer personalised entry options. You can manage guest access remotely with periodic or one-time passwords, even if the lock isn’t connected to any platform. Aqara’s NFC card is easy to carry, and in a pinch, you can always resort to traditional keys.

The retrofit design of the U200 means no fiddly key changes or door modifications. It’s compatible with Euro mortise locks and US deadbolt locks. Aqara reckons it’s an easy DIY installation – all you need is a screwdriver. Security hasn’t been skimped on, either. The U200 features advanced encryption, a tamper alarm, and an auto-lock function to ensure your door locks itself after a set period. Real-time notifications keep you in the loop about your home’s security status.

The U200 retains popular Aqara features like local and encrypted storage of fingerprints and passwords. You also get anti-peep PIN code protection, and various modes like Do-Not-Disturb, Passage, and Night Latch. New additions include a quiet unlock mode, a pull spring feature for handle-less or inward-opening doors, and handy turn-to-lock and turn-to-unlock functions. This lock is built for long-term use with rechargeable Li-Ion batteries lasting up to six months. The wireless keypad, rated IPX5, works with AAA batteries or existing doorbell wiring.

You can grab the U200 on Amazon for $270/£270. It’s currently available on Aqara’s Amazon stores across the US and Europe. It’s compatible with various lock types, including Euro mortise with Emergency Function, EU profile cylinders, Scandi profile cylinders, UK oval cylinders, and single-cylinder deadbolts. Adjustable cylinders are sold separately.