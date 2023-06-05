Ultion’s latest smart lock packs plenty of burglar-battling features

While there’s plenty of smart home kit that’ll seriously ramp up your security, smart locks are the perfect way to secure your home. These Wi-Fi enabled locks make it convenient to open up, and pack plenty of security features. Ultion’s latest smart lock is the brand’s most premium and secure offering to date. The Nuki Plus is a sleek, stylish option that comes with built-in Wi-Fi, charges via USB-C, and includes plenty of security certifications.

Unlike most smart lock options on the market, Ultion designed the Nuki Plus to protect British doors. You’ll be able to use it with a standard door handle with key, rather than just deadbolt knobs. It can be installed in minutes, and requires no extra wiring. You can replace your existing lock, or pop it onto a brand-new door. Unlike some smart home gear, this lock doesn’t need a hub or bridge – everything is handled directly from the lock.

The Nuki Plus comes with built-in Wi-Fi for control from afar. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit, and IFTTT. You can set up automations, schedules, and control the lock in whatever way suits you best. Ultion’s latest smart lock charges via USB-C, so you don’t need to worry about batteries. You can use the lock with the app, your voice, a keycode, key fob, fingerprint, or key with Apple’s Find My baked in. On top of this, you can hand out digital keys to friends and family via the app. And better yet, you can take them away again when you no longer want to grant access.

Ultion’s lock received the 3-Star Plus Diamond Sold Secure status, so you know it’s a device you can trust. All the smart features are protected by end-to-end encryption, while there’s a hidden firing pin in the physical mechanism to secure the door when it detects an attack. Plus, Ultion offers a £2000 security guarantee against the lock, just in case anything did go wrong.

Ready to smarten up your front door? Ultion’s new Nuki Plus smart lock is available to buy from £379. You can order it directly from the brand or from other online retailers.