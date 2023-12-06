WIN a pair of Q Acoustics 5040 speakers and QED Reference XT40i cables! 

Part of Q Acoustics’ new 5000 stereo and home cinema loudspeaker series, the Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanding speakers, worth £999, which we have up for grabs in this month’s competition, redefine how a speaker can look and sound.

Featuring Q Acoustics’ advancement in driver design, the C3 Continuous Curved Cone profile in the mid/bass driver elevates the 5000 series beyond its class and ensures smoother high-frequency sounds and superior bass dynamics.

The QED Reference XT40i speaker cable, worth £130 (for 2 x 2m), is the perfect partner for the Q Acoustics 5040 speakers, rounding off this prize with best-in-class performance and a lifetime guarantee.

Visit qacoustics.co.uk and qed.co.uk for more info.

How to enter

Get in with a chance of winning this premium audio prize by heading here and answering this question:

What is the driver technology in the Q Acoustics 5040 called?

A… C3 Continuous Cable

B…C3 Continuous Curved Cone

C… C3 Continuous Cabinet

Terms & conditions

1. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2. Entries close 11.59pm, 29 December 2023. 3. Prizes are as stated. 4. Prizes are non-transferable. 5. Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions

