Q Acoustics’ latest 5000 speaker series redesigns the cone

Q Acoustics has announced a full range of passive speakers that use a brand new driver design for the mid-range and bass. It’s called C3 or Continuous Curved Cone and, essentially, enables tighter integration with the tweeter, resulting in improved bass and the ability to place the speakers near your walls without loss in sonic performance.

There are four new speakers available – 5020 standmount and 5040 floorstanding models join 5010 bookshelf and 5090 centre channel models. You can set them up as a 5.1 surround system should you wish.

The new speaker range doesn’t replace an existing lineup, but they sit between the entry-level 3000i range and the more premium Concept 30/40 series. The design is somewhere in between as you might expect, with the enclosures reminiscent of the 3000i series but clear inspo derived from the Conept design. They’re available in black, wite and rosewood as we’ve seen with other Q Acoustics launches, but there’s now a lighter ‘Holme Oak’ finish to go alongside them, too.

As with all Q Acoustics speakers the 5000 series has Point-2-PointTM (P2P) bracing but they also feature other tech brought over from the Concept series including Helmholtz Pressure Equalisers (HPETM) tube tech for improved frequency response.

Q Acoustics says that the baffle fronts are laminated with a layer of butyl rubber and black acrylic trim – lending them a sophisticated look but also to provide a damping layer to suppress vibration occurring in the baffle.

If you get one a pair of either the 5040 or 5050 floorstanders then they also feature solid aluminium stabilisers with top-adjustable spikes for level adjustment. The speaker terminals are also low profile, so you can place the speakers quite close to the wall if required.

The Q Acoustics 5020 standmount and 5040 floorstanding models are available now, while the 5010 bookshelf and 5090 centre channel models will be available from May. There’s no word of pricing or availability for the 5050 floorstanders at present.

Pricing is as follows:

Q Acoustics 5020 – $899/£599/€799

Q Acoustics 5040 – $1,499/£999/€1,299

Q Acoustics 5010 – $749/£499/€649

Q Acoustics 5090 – $599/£399/€499