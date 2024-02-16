The Q Acoustics M40 will not only sound great, they don’t need a separate amp
Q Acoustics M40
The Q Acoustics M40 is a compact ‘micro-tower’ wireless system designed to deliver room-filling sound alongside built-in amplification. So there’s no need for an external amplifier.
Clocking in at 71cm tall, costing $899/£749 and clearly aimed at compact living spaces, the pair have 2x100W of power on board and they use Q Acoustics’ C3 (pronounced as ‘C-cubed’) Continuous Curved Cone design. That should mean punchy bass but also detail elsewhere.
The usual use-case would be to combine the system with a device such as a CD player, streamer or turntable (as long as it has a preamp), but here’s also Bluetooth 5.0 including aptX HD and aptX Low Latency on board for streaming from devices.
However, like its smaller brother, the Q Acoustics M20, there’s no Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast support.
You can also directly connect the M40 to a computer via USB while there are analogue inputs elsewhere. There’s also a subwoofer port should you want to give the bass even more oomph.
I’ve set up the M20s before and the process was easy – the M40s should be the same – the power goes into one side alongside the inputs and you can choose which way around they go (left or right).
The sound is optimised via a switch depending on the placement of the speakers – if they’re in a corner or free space, for example.