Win a Bergamont Paul-E EQ Edition electric bike worth £2,699

Fancy zooming down the towpath with near-zero effort? You need an e-bike! And we’ve got a cracker for you to win this month: the Bergamont Paul-E EQ Edition is worth £2699 so it isn’t just any e-bike – it’s among the best. And it’s foldable, meaning it can be easily carried on other means of transport if you really have to.

Combining top tech with a compact yet premium 20in folding chassis, this German-designed electric steed has a Shimano drive system, foldable pedals, Shimano hydraulic disc brakes and Schwalbe Big Apple tyres, plus a removable Shimano 504Wh battery for easy charging.

The idea behind the Bergamont Paul-E is that cycling is the key to improved urban mobility: it’s designed to be compact enough to take anywhere, with great handling and low-maintenance parts so you’re always ready to ride, fold, grab and go. Head to bergamont.com to find out more – once you’ve entered the competition, that is…

How to enter

Ready to try your luck at picking up this super soaraway e-bike? For your chance to win this month’s competition enter via this form and answer the question below:

WHERE IN GERMANY IS THE BERGAMONT BRAND BASED?

A… St.Pauli

B… Munich

C… Berlin

