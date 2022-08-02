Win 1 of 3 Pivo tracking pod bundles worth up to £400!

Everyone’s creating videos these days, and Pivo’s Pod devices are here to help you make shake-free footage that follows you around to keep you nicely in shot – something you’d usually expect from more expensive gear. So whether you’re making exercise videos, marketing your home or just off travelling, there’s a Pivo for you.

Every Pivo Pod is compatible with a standard tripod mount and works with iOS or Android, and the good news is we’ve got three of them to be won in this month’s competition – each bundled with a pack of useful accessories and each of which will help you create better videos and photos using your phone.

Our main winner will be among the first in the world to get their hands on the highly anticipated Pivo Pod Max, as part of an all-inclusive Plus Pack worth over £400. The second prize is the £220 Pivo Pod Active Standard Pack, while a third winner gets the Pivo Pod Lite Starter Pack, worth £96. There’s plenty on offer for all!

Check out the range and click here to enter the competition and answer this question:

WHICH OF THE FOLLOWING IS NOT A TYPE OF CONTENT CREATOR?

A… TikTokker

B… YouTuber

C… Spotifyer

Terms & conditions: 1 Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59 pm, 8 September 2022. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: at kelsey.co.uk Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding