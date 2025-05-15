WIN! Tickets to the Amateur Photographer Festival of Outdoor Photography worth £100

Our friends at Amateur Photographer are hosting a Festival of Outdoor Photography at the Royal Geographical Society in South Kensington, London, UK from May 30 to 1 June 2025 – and you could win tickets to the event.

The event will include inspiring talks, photo walks, hands-on workshops and other interactive activities covering everything to do with outdoor photography.

Confirmed expert speakers include wildlife and bird photography experts Tesni Ward, Rachel Bigsby and Tim Flach, renowned landscape photographers Liam Man and Quintin Lake, street specialists Nick Turpin and Damien Demolder. Plus there’s Chris Coe and Bella Falk on travel and Peter Dench talking about documentary photography.

Plus as a special promotion we have a STUFF40 code that gives you access to 40% off the full price of all tickets.

The event takes place at the Royal Geographical Society in London’s South Kensington museum district. So whether you’re an experienced photographer looking to refine your skills or a budding enthusiast eager to explore the world of outdoor photography, each day will cover a wide range of expertise and interests.

Amateur Photographer magazine is the UK’s biggest-selling photography magazine. First published in October 1884, it holds the distinction of being the world’s oldest consumer photography magazine at over 140 years old. It remains the only printed weekly photo magazine.

Festival of Outdoor Photography key details

Dates: Friday 30 May – Sunday 1 June 2025

Location: The Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), 1 Kensington Gore, London, England – SW7 2AR

Ticket prices before discount: 1 day £50, 2 days £80, 3 days £100

Get your tickets now and remember to use the code STUFF40 to get a discount. And don’t forget to enter the competition!

