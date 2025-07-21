WIN a Netgear Mesh WiFi System and 5G Mobile Router, worth £3,100!

Stuff

Here’s your chance to win a Netgear Orbi RBE973 Mesh WiFi System and Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G Mobile Router

If your home internet connection is struggling to meet your demands and you’re also dreaming of high-performance Wi-Fi on the move, you’re going to go gaga for this month’s competition prize: a Netgear Orbi RBE973 mesh Wi-Fi system (worth £2200) and a Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G mobile router (worth £900).

Everyone online, doing different things, at the same time? Not a problem with the Orbi RBE973, king of home Wi-Fi solutions for speed, coverage and reliability. Covering up to 8200 sq ft of space with 360° coverage and up to 27Gbps max speed for up to 200 devices, it’ll have you fully online from front to back garden.

Assuming you can still drag yourself out of the house, the Nighthawk M6 Pro ensures you’ll always have great Wi-Fi on the move too. It delivers secure, fast 5G in over 125 countries, so you can stay connected wherever your wanderlust takes you.

How to enter

Pumped at the thought of phenomenal internet performance at home and on the move? Head here and answer this question for your chance to win:

How many square feet does the NETGEAR Orbi RBE973 Mesh WiFi System cover? 

A… Up to 2200 sq ft 

B… Up to 4600 sq ft 

C… Up to 8200 sq ft 

Terms & Conditions

1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 5 Sept 2025. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full T s & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.

