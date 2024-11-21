XGIMI’s projectors serve up big-screen thrills at incredible prices

With Black Friday approaching, ‘tis the season to consider a home entertainment glow-up. And whether you’re a fan of popcorn-fuelled film nights or frenzied gaming sessions that stretch into the wee small hours, having a bigger picture to look at is never a bad thing.

XGIMI knows this, which is why the brand has been blazing a trail with its recent crop of award-winning, game-changing smart projectors. From ultra-compact portable models to feature-packed luxury options, XGIMI’s line-up has something for every home and every budget – and with a bevy of Black Friday deals on the way, many of them are set to get even more affordable. Up to 31% more affordable, to be precise.

Let’s zoom in and take a closer look at three of XGIMI’s cutting-edge projectors and find out how they’ll take your home entertainment setup to dazzling new heights of immersion.

XGIMI Elfin Flip: the backpack-friendly movie machine

Take your film nights on the road with the XGIMI Elfin Flip, part of XGIMI’s 2024 range of ultra-portable projectors. Roughly the size of a hardback book and just 2.5in thick, the Flip sports an innovative design: its flip-out stand doubles as a carrying handle, so you can easily move it from room to room at home, or simply toss it in your backpack and bring it over to a friend’s place.

Furthering its portable appeal, the Flip’s fast setup – which includes XGIMI’s brilliant Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA) tech – and built-in speakers mean it can be up and running in moments. The stand allows you to sit it on any flat surface while adjusting the projection angle, with ISA automatically tweaking the HDR 1080p image’s alignment and focus to achieve a perfectly lined-up picture on your wall. It’ll even shift the image to avoid obstacles like paintings or plants, or to align seamlessly with your projection screen (if you have one).

Wi-Fi and HDMI connectivity and compatibility with a wide range of apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube mean there’s no shortage of ways to get films, TV shows and games onto the Flip – and thereby onto your wall.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro: a cup of cinematic magic – to-go

Barely larger than a venti caffe latte from your favourite coffee shop and just over a kilo in weight, the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is a takeaway that delivers something more scintillating than a caffeine boost.

In fact, this DLP projector beams a gorgeous Full HD 1080p picture (up to 120in in size) onto any suitable surface while pumping out engaging sound from a pair of built-in Harman/Kardon speakers. It comes with ISA 2.0 (which includes keystone correction) to ensure the picture is level, lined up and in focus seconds after you switch it on. And, because it happily runs from a connected power bank (or the optional PowerBase tripod stand, which includes a high-capacity battery), you can even take it out on the road and turn your camping weekend into an al fresco watch party.

It runs on Google TV, giving it support for thousands of apps including all the usual streaming suspects, while Dual-band Wi-Fi and USB-A and micro HDMI inputs make it easy to connect other picture sources.

XGIMI Horizon Ultra: the Dolby Vision dazzler

For those seeking an easy-to-use home projector delivering the ultimate in picture quality, the XGIMI Horizon Ultra is the pick of the bunch. Its Dual Light projection setup combines LED and laser technology to produce a searingly high brightness of 2300 ISO lumens backed up by astonishing colour accuracy and colour gamut.

The resulting 4K Dolby Vision image is nothing short of stunning, whether you’re embarking on epic adventures using a hooked-up next-gen console or watching a movie or TV show from one of the streaming services you’ve installed on the Android TV platform. The brightness means you can expect superb richness and contrast even in a room with ambient daylight pouring in, while ISA 3.0 technology keeps the image focused, level and aligned even in frequently changing conditions. And the twin 12W Harmon/Kardon full-range speakers provide an involving, engaging and room-filling audio accompaniment to your entertainment of choice.

Save up to 31% on XGIMI projectors with Black Friday 2024 deals

XGIMI is offering big discounts on many of its projectors this Black Friday, with deals running from 21 November 2024 to 2 December 2024. Check out all the XGIMI Black Friday deals.