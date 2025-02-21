This reasonably priced projector is one feature short of greatness

While I still prefer watching content on a top TV, I’ve also got a projector set up for big screen entertainment in bed. But my biggest complaint about projectors is that they can look a little washed out, especially during the day. Optoma’s new Photon Go short-throw projector is set to change that with an RGB laser system. But, unfortunately, it’s one feature short of greatness, that stings a little.

Unlike your standard projector, which often relies on a colour wheel and single-laser setup, the Photon Go’s RGB laser system produces separate red, green, and blue light sources. This means no filters, no fading colours, and – crucially – no washed-out mess when you try to watch something in daylight.

It also means a wider colour gamut, higher accuracy, and deeper contrast. All of that should make content pop with the kind of vibrancy you’d expect from a much pricier system. And because laser projectors don’t dim over time like lamp-based ones, you won’t be left wondering why everything suddenly looks like it’s being played through a sepia filter after a few months.

With its ultra-short throw lens, the Photon Go can project a massive 100-inch image from less than 25cm away from the wall. Its Time of Flight auto keystone and focus system means no faffing about to get a sharp, properly aligned picture. The big problem? This projector only offers 1080p resolution, not 4K. If this light-throwing box scaled up the resolution, I think it would be ready for greatness.

Brightness is another area where RGB lasers outshine (literally) their traditional counterparts. Even at the same lumen rating, RGB projectors appear noticeably brighter. Optoma has thrown in Wi-Fi 5, 6, and 7 support too, meaning you’re not going to be stuck buffering when streaming Netflix or catching a live game.

Google TV integration means thousands of apps are ready to go out of the box, including your favourite streamers. The dual 10W Bluetooth speakers with Dolby Audio should offer decent sound. Of course, if you want to go full home-cinema mode, you can always hook it up to a proper speaker system. The built-in battery also means you can take this thing on the move.

Optoma’s pushing this as a sustainable, lamp-free alternative to traditional projectors. The Photon Go will launch in April 2025 at £899/€999. If you want to check it out early, it’s on display at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show.