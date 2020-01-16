Travel Light: how to pack for a skiing holiday with just one bag

There’s no getting away from the fact winter sport involves a lot of kit, just take a look at our ultimate guide for hitting the slopes, but can you really do trip to the slopes with just one bag, and not compromise on performance, warmth or style?

Thanks to the finest packable fabric tech, Stuff was amazed by how much arctic-quality kit we could fit in one 44 litre bag, and that’s before we factored in civilian gear, contact lenses, bobble hats, boots and slippers, plus, obviously, a host of the latest tech essentials, to give any trip the edge.

And for the best trick of all, hire top quality gear and collect it when you get to your chosen snowy encalve; no one seriously wants to carry a pair of skis through an airport.