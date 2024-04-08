These four camping essentials make my outdoor trips easier than ever

The days are getting longer and the weather (slowly) warmer. That means holiday season is coming. We’ve already compiled our four must have gadgets for travelling overseas, but what if you plan to spend your summer enjoying a homegrown staycation? As a seasoned camper, I think I can help there with my must have camping essentials.

Over the years, I’ve tested (and broken) all manner of camping gear and gadgets. Some lasted a single night, thanks largely to biblical winds. Others have lasted me years, and have become essential to my outdoor exhibitions.

It goes without saying that a sturdy tent and a cosy sleeping bag are pretty vital when exploring the great outdoors. But if you’re looking to make your campsite that little bit more comfortable, here are four bits of kit I can’t camp without.

Anker 548 Power Bank

There are two major requirements you need when going camping. First, is a light to guide your way to the toilet in the middle of the night. The other is phone battery, just in case you get lost in the wilderness and have to call mountain rescue. The Anker 548 Power Bank can solve both of those issues in one device. With a built in light, this portable power bank will illuminate your tent as you scramble for the toothbrush via the 3W LED lamp. With a capacity of 60,000mAh, it will also power an iPhone 14 over 10 times, and features 60W and 27W USB-C ports. Short of a handy pocket knife and a spare pair of pants, the Anker 548 Power Bank is my must have camping gadget.

Soundcore Boom 2 speaker

If you’re planning on bringing the tunes to your camping trip, you’ll need a speaker that can withstand the elements. That’s why my personal favourite is the Soundcore Boom 2, a speaker that packs a powerful punch in a near-indestructible case. The speaker is IPX7 certified and can float on water. With LED lights that glow to the rhythm and up to 17 hours of battery life, the Soundcore Boom 2 should last all the way through a weekend camping trip.

YETI Tundra Cool Box

I’ve enjoyed more than my fair share of warm beers and soggy sandwiches, but I’ve grown up somewhat from the festival days of my youth. Now, I prefer a little more luxury, even when I’m camping. That’s why the YETI Tundra Cool Box comes with me wherever I go. Hardwearing, secure, and with up to three inches of PermaFrost Insulation, this cool box is a must have for the summer months. With a range of colours and sizes available, from the compact 35 to the gigantic 350 size for large-scale catering, the YETI Tundra Cool Box is a perfect addition to any camp site.

Wacaco Picopresso

If you’ve ever woken up from a less than comfortable night’s camping, you’ll know that a morning coffee is essential to both your sanity and survival. But you don’t have to settle with filter coffee boiled over a camp fire. You can have frothy, creamy espresso made from scratch with the Wacaco Picopresso. On many occasions, this compact espresso machine has fuelled my days hiking by delivering a piping hot 80ml cup of espresso (even though you do have to heat the water separately). Lightweight, easy to use and small enough to pop in a backpack with no fuss, the Wacaco Picopresso has become one of my camping must haves.

Jack Needham About A writer of seven years and serial FIFA 23 loser, Jack is also Features Editor at Stuff. Jack has written extensively about the world of tech, business, science and online culture. He also covers gaming, but is much better at writing about it than actually playing. Jack keeps the site rolling with extensive features and analysis.