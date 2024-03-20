The Soundcore Boom 2 speaker is my must have summer party accessory

I’ve broken more portable speakers than I’d like to mention. I’ve lost one in the mud at Glastonbury, and left one outside of my tent during a particularly wet camping trip. If a portable speaker must be one thing, it must be robust. Between festival season, summertime road trips and mates’ holidays, there’s many opportunities for your expensive speaker to break. That’s why this year, I’ll be using the Soundcore Boom 2 speaker.

Juice boost

To say that the Soundcore Boom 2 speaker is sturdy would be a huge understatement. It’s big, bulky, and is designed to withstand anything the outdoors can throw at us. The speaker is IPX7 certified and can float on water, perfect for rowdy poolside shenanigans. Integrated LED lights glow to the rhythm, and with 17 hours of battery life the party can go on long after your neighbours have gone to bed. It also has another use as a power bank, for if your festival phone runs out of juice on day one.

The Soundcore Boom 2’s sound quality is just as robust as the speaker itself. Soundcore have long been a personal favourite of mine, having already snapped up the Soundcore Motion X600 speaker and Liberty 4 buds. And in true Soundcore fashion, the Boom 2 is one of the best mid-range outdoor speaker I’ve tested. It features two speakers and a subwoofer for low frequencies. Combined, that’s 60-watts of sound power.

Even though it’s the depths of winter here in the UK, my Soundcore Boom 2 speaker has already withstood rambles in the snow and characteristically wet, north England weather. And if that hasn’t put this speaker through its paces, few other things will.

Jack Needham About A writer of seven years and serial FIFA 23 loser, Jack is also Features Editor at Stuff. Jack has written extensively about the world of tech, business, science and online culture. He also covers gaming, but is much better at writing about it than actually playing. Jack keeps the site rolling with extensive features and analysis.