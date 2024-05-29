The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is my new favourite speaker

There are plenty of top Bluetooth speakers kicking about. Each offers a different price, size, and quality of sound. I’m a fan of big, bassy sound. You know, the real thumping bass. And that’s why Anker’s new Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is my new favourite speaker. This Plus version really puts the Boom in the name, delivering 140W audio output, built-in LEDs, and up to 20 hours of playback time.

Packing an audio output of up to 140W (thanks to the new power-boosted woofers and tweeters), the Boom 2 Plus is loud. Really loud. The two 4.5-inch woofers and two 1-inch tweeters deliver sound that’s clear, deep, and bassy. In the app, you can adjust the 8-band EQ to your heart’s content, and save the presets for when you’re in different musical moods. That means I can really crank the bass up.

For those who reckon a bit of visual flair is as crucial as sound, the Boom 2 Plus obliges with an RGB light show. You’ve got eight preset light effects. Or, you can dive into the Soundcore app and customise the colours yourself. You can pair two Boom 2 Plus speakers for a true stereo experience. It lets you separate the left and right channels to fully immerse yourself in the sound. Plus, with PartyCast 2.0, you can link over 100 Soundcore PartyCast-enabled speakers.

Let’s talk ruggedness – the Boom 2 Plus has an IPX7 waterproof rating. Whether it’s poolside splashes or accidental spills, this bad boy can handle it. It even floats, so you can serenade your friends from the middle of the pool. Add in the ergonomic handle and a detachable strap, and you’re ready to take the Boom 2 Plus anywhere.

The battery life is nothing to scoff at either – 20 hours of playtime (at 50% volume with the flashy bits turned off). And if you do run out of juice, 30W fast charging will have you back up and running in three hours. Plus, it can double as a power bank, keeping your phone charged while you enjoy the tunes.

The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is available to order directly or on Amazon and at other retailers for $250/£200/€200. It comes in three colours: Phantom Black, Adventure Green, and Explorer Blue.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home