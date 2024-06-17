With the T20 Cricket World Cup underway, cricket enthusiasts around the world are gearing up to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament. Whether you’re planning to watch the matches from the comfort of your living room, on the go, or with friends at a watch party, having the best T20 World Cup tech can make all the difference.

We’ve rounded up the best gear below, to help ensure you don’t miss a single six, wicket, or celebration. From top-notch TVs and VPNs to laptops, soundbars, projectors, and even wireless headphones, here’s everything you need to enjoy the T20 World Cup this summer.

Why IP Vanish is your ticket to global football access

One of the biggest challenges for football fans is ensuring they can watch every match, no matter where they are in the world. And that’s where IP Vanish comes in. As a leading VPN service, IP Vanish allows you to bypass geo-restrictions and access streaming services from different countries. Whether you’re on a laptop, PC, or tablet, IP Vanish ensures you won’t miss a single match. With IP Vanish, you can connect to servers in various countries, giving you access to local broadcasts of Euro 2024. This is particularly useful if you’re travelling or if your local broadcaster doesn’t have the rights to all the matches. The service is easy to set up and use, and it provides a secure and private connection, so you can stream with peace of mind. Plus, with its high-speed servers, you won’t have to worry about buffering or lag during those crucial moments.

Check out the best IP Vanish deals

LG OLED C4: the ultimate TV for cricket fans

When it comes to watching cricket, having a high-quality TV can significantly enhance your viewing experience. Enter the LG OLED C4 — one of the best TVs on the market for sports enthusiasts.

With a seriously impressive brightness, stunning 4K resolution, great viewing angles, and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate (not to mention punchy colours and the deliciously deep blacks that OLEDs are known for), it’s perfect for fall sports, cricket included. The high refresh rate in particular is a big bonus, as it helps reduce motion blur, for a smoother, more detailed experience.

Epson EH-TW7100 projector: bringing you closer to the action

For those who want to recreate the in-person experience at home, the Epson EH-TW7100 projector is an excellent choice. Its 3000 lumens of brightness make it suitable for use in brighter rooms, while its 4K UHD resolution provides sharp and detailed images. And while the 60Hz refresh rate might not get hardcore gamers excited, it’s more than enough for keeping up with the on-screen action.

Dell XPS 17: your portable cricket-watching powerhouse

If you prefer to watch matches on a laptop while you’re moving from room to room, the garden, or simply while travelling, then you could do far worse than the beautiful Dell XPS 17. Its large 17in 4K screen provides ample space for a clear view of the action, while a slim, lightweight build, coupled with an impressive battery life, takes care of easy portability.

With more than enough power under the hood for work, multitasking, and more, it’ll handle streaming the T20 matches with ease — even while you’re working in the background.

Sony’s WH-1000XM5: a personal audio experience

For those who prefer a more personalised audio experience, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are an excellent choice.Not only are they some of the best overall headphones that money can buy, but connect them to your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or TV via Bluetooth, and you can watch the T20 action without being interrupted, or disturbing non-cricket fans around you.

With intuitive built-in controls and noise-cancelling, their transparency mode will also come in very useful if you need to chat to anyone in your surroundings without having to take them off. Their 30-hour battery life rating should be more than enough for multiple sessions as well.

StuffTV