Top tech to make the most of the Paris 2024 Paralympics

As the world’s top Para-athletes converge on Paris for the 2024 Paralympics, viewers around the globe are preparing to witness all the action. And that’s precisely why we’ve curated a selection of devices to help bring the Paralympics into your home, with stunning clarity and detail. From larger-than-life projectors, to portable viewing solutions, here’s how you can create the ultimate setup for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

IP Vanish: your ticket to unrestricted Paralympics action

Catching every inspiring moment of the Paralympics can be tricky, particularly if you’re abroad or your local stations have limited coverage. That’s where IP Vanish steps in as your virtual usher to the games. This top-tier VPN service connects you to Paralympic broadcasts from around the world by cleverly circumventing regional restrictions. Whether you’re on a tablet, smartphone, or computer, IP Vanish keeps you plugged into the Paralympic spirit. By offering a vast network of international servers, it allows you to tune into country-specific Paralympic coverage, ensuring you don’t miss out on any of the action. User-friendly and secure, IP Vanish provides peace of mind with its robust encryption. And with its high-performance network, you can immerse yourself in the Paralympics without worrying about buffering or lag, whatever event you happen to be watching.

Check out the best IP Vanish deals

Hisense Laser Cinema PL1TUKSE projector: your personal Paralympic arena

Want to feel like you’re right there in the stadium? The Hisense Laser Cinema PL1TUKSE might be just the ticket. This clever bit of kit can project images up to 120 inches, effectively turning your living room wall into a giant window to the Paralympics. With 2100 lumens of brightness, you won’t be squinting to see the action (even during daytime viewing), and the pixel-packed 4K resolution means you’ll catch every detail, from the determination on athletes’ faces, to the intricate techniques on show for all the world to see. And with Dolby Vision and Atmos support, you’ll be immersed in the roar of the crowd and the commentary, making you feel like you’ve got front-row seats to every event.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Paralympics on the go

Can’t stay at home for the whole event? Life and responsibilities getting in the way? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 has you covered. This high-end tablet is your portable access to the Paralympics, perfect for catching up on events during your commute, or setting up a second screen at home. Its Dynamic AMOLED display brings Paralympic events to life with vivid colours and deep contrasts, and its 120Hz refresh rate means even the fastest-paced sports look smooth and clear. And with the handy Vision Booster feature, you can watch outdoors without the sun spoiling your view.

Nanoleaf Kit 4D: powerful, easy immersion

The Nanoleaf’s clever lighting system uses a camera to capture the colours on your TV screen, before extending them to LED strips you place around the back of your television. The end result? An immersive atmosphere that reacts to the on-screen action in real-time, making it the perfect choice for those of us without a Philips Hue TV. It offers a unique way to feel more connected to the Paralympic atmosphere, even if you’re thousands of miles from Paris, and will do wonders for immersion when watching films and TV shows too.

Avantree Ensemble Wireless Headphones: hear every detail

Avantree’s affordable-yet-capable wireless headphones let you catch every nuance of the games without disturbing others, making it a perfect choice for those late-night viewing sessions. With a low latency of less than 40ms, these headphones ensure that what you hear matches what you see – crucial for following fast-paced Paralympic events. And with a 35-hour battery life, they’ll last through even the longest day of competition.

Sony Bravia 8 OLED: clarity like never before

If you’re after the ultimate Paralympic viewing experience, Sony’s jaw-dropping 4K OLED TV is hard to beat. With over 8000000 self-illuminating pixels, this TV doesn’t just show you the Paralympics – it reveals every detail. It’s no slouch in the sound department either, thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech which cleverly transforms the entire screen into a speaker, creating a soundstage that matches the excitement of the on-screen action.