Top tech to make the most of the Paris 2024 Olympics

As the world gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, sports enthusiasts are preparing to witness history in the making. Whether you’re planning to catch the action from your living room, garden, or on the go, having the right tech can elevate your viewing experience to gold medal status.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best Olympics-ready tech, to ensure you don’t miss a single record-breaking moment, photo finish, or podium celebration. From cutting-edge TVs and projectors, to soundbars and portable devices to ensure you never miss any action, here’s everything you need to enjoy the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Why IP Vanish is your passport to global Olympic coverage

For Olympic enthusiasts, accessing every event can be a challenge, especially when travelling or facing regional broadcasting restrictions. Enter IP Vanish, your digital key to unlocking worldwide Olympic content. This premier VPN service empowers you to sidestep geographical limitations, granting access to streaming platforms from various nations. Whether you’re using a desktop, laptop, or mobile device, IP Vanish ensures you’re always connected to the Olympic action. By allowing you to link with servers across the globe, IP Vanish opens doors to local Olympic broadcasts that might otherwise be unavailable in your area. Setting up is a breeze, and with top-class encryption, you can stream with confidence. Thanks to IP Vanish’s lightning-fast servers, you’ll enjoy seamless viewing of even the most intense Olympic moments, from sprint finals to nail-biting team events.

Check out the best IP Vanish deals

Hisense U8N: the ultimate TV for Olympics fans

Having a quality 4K TV can make the difference between enjoying an amazing record-breaking moment, or cursing your terrible picture quality. Thankfully, Hisense’s superb U8N set will definitely provide the latter. Its blazing-bright bright Mini-LED screen (with up to a world-beating 3000 nits peak brightness), stunning 4K resolution, and a super-slick impressive 144Hz refresh rate make it perfect for fast-paced Olympic events like swimming and the 100m sprint. With 1600 local dimming zones and Quantum Dot technology, you’ll witness every bead of sweat in glorious detail, and its low-reflection screen also ensures that even the sunniest of days won’t wash out the on-screen action.

LG CineBeam Q: your personal Olympic stadium

LG’s unique projector brings all the wonderful immersion of a projector, wrapped up in a brilliant bit of modern, industrial design that stands out from any other projector we’ve seen. With its ability to project a crisp 4K image up to 120 inches, you’ll feel like you’re right there in Paris, and its innovative 360-degree rotating handle not only looks great, but also lets you angle the action onto any surface — walls, screens, or even ceilings — with ease. Three-channel RGB laser tech delivers vivid details and eye-catching colours, bringing the on-screen spectacles to life. And with built-in webOS, you can easily access every major streaming service, letting you catch all the Olympic action without breaking a sweat.

Sonos Ray soundbar: hear the roar of the crowd

The excellent Sonos Ray soundbar will make for a superb upgrade, delivering rich, detailed sound that standard TV speakers often miss. It’s a compact audio powerhouse that uses advanced acoustic design to fill your room with clear commentary, ambient stadium noise, and the excitement of the crowd, while smart equalisation automatically tech adjusts to deliver crisp dialogue during interviews, and punchy audio during intense competitive moments. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can even use the Ray to stream your favourite tunes, letting it pull double duty as an after-party speaker.

Philips PerfectDraft: toast to Olympic glory

While the Olympic athletes might not be able to indulge in a pint during their gruelling training and events, that shouldn’t stop you from pouring one out in their honour. The PerfectDraft Phillips Machine is the perfect companion for your Olympic viewing parties. It can chill six-litre kegs of beer down to a precise 3°C, ensuring your celebratory drink is as perfectly prepared as a gymnast’s floor routine. With an LCD display showing temperature and volume, you’ll always know when your beer is at the optimal serving condition too. And with over 50 beer brands available, you can dip in and out of your favourite brews without any hassle.

Amazon Fire Max 11: Olympics on the go

For the Olympic enthusiast who can’t be tethered to a TV, the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet provides a versatile viewing solution, without breaking the bank. Powerful enough (and large enough without being overbearing), it’s ideal to keep up with the games whether you’re in the garden, on your commute, or squeezing in some cheeky archery action on your lunch break. Its high-resolution 11in display ensures you won’t miss any of the action, while a robust battery life keeps you connected throughout even the longest Olympic sessions. Beyond the games, the Fire Max 11 serves as a capable all-around tablet for work and entertainment, making it a worthwhile investment that extends well beyond the Olympics.