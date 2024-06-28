As the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, Wimbledon is a highlight of the sporting calendar. So we’ve rounded up the best Wimbledon 2024 tech to ensure you don’t miss a single serve, rally, or championship point.

From cutting-edge TVs and projectors, to VPNs and outdoor viewing solutions, our guide has everything you need to make the most of this year’s Wimbledon action.

Why IP Vanish is your ticket to Centre Court

Watching Wimbledon from outside the UK can be a challenge due to geo-restrictions and broadcasting rights — and that’s where IP Vanish comes in. This top-rated VPN service allows you to bypass location-based restrictions and access live streams from anywhere in the world. With servers in over 75 countries, IP Vanish ensures you can catch every match, no matter where you are. Better yet, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices, including laptops, PCs, tablets, and smartphones, making it easy to stay connected and stream all the Wimbledon action on the go. Its user-friendly interface and robust security features, such as military-grade encryption and a strict no-logs policy, also provide peace of mind while you enjoy the action.

Check out the best IP Vanish deals

Samsung S95D: the ultimate TV for tennis fans

For an immersive viewing experience, you could do far, far worse than Samsung’s excellent S95D OLED. Its cutting-edge 4K display serves up exceptional picture quality, with deep blacks, vibrant colours, and stunning contrast ratios that bring the lush greens of Wimbledon’s courts to life. With a high brightness (particularly for an OLED), the S95D also ensures visibility even in well-lit rooms or outdoor settings. Coupled with its nippy 120Hz refresh rate, it’s perfect for capturing every fast-paced rally and serve, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment of the action. Its generous viewing angles also let you enjoy the action from virtually any seat in the room, without compromising on image quality.

Epson LS11000 projector: bring the rallies to your living room

If you’re looking to recreate the big-screen experience at home, the Epson LS11000 4K projector is a superb choice. With a stunning 4K resolution and HDR support, this projector delivers exceptional image quality, bringing the vibrant colours and intricate details of Wimbledon to life. The LS11000 also packs an impressive 2,600 lumens of brightness, ensuring a clear and vivid picture even in well-lit environments. Its 120Hz refresh rate and advanced image processing technology ensure smooth motion handling as well, making it ideal for capturing the fast-paced action of the greatest rallies around.

Solo Stove Vista projector screen: for garden watch parties

The Solo Stove Vista projector screen is the perfect pairing with any projector to help supercharge your outdoor viewing experience. This high-quality screen is designed specifically for outdoor use, with a matte white surface that minimizes glare and provides excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. It’s also easy to set up and take down, making it perfect for watching Wimbledon in your backyard or garden. Its durable construction and weather-resistant materials also allow it to shrug off the elements, so you can enjoy the matches come rain or shine.

Solo Stove Lounger: comfort, wherever you are

Complete your outdoor viewing setup with Solo Stove’s lounger — a comfortable and stylish lounger that’s perfect for relaxing and enjoying Wimbledon on a projector or TV in the great outdoors. With its adjustable backrest and plush cushioning, you can kick back and immerse yourself in the action without sacrificing comfort. And it’s not just for enjoying the tennis – it’s also an excellent choice for picnics, camping trips, or any outdoor adventure. Its lightweight and portable design make it easy to take with you wherever you go, ensuring you can always enjoy a comfortable and relaxing experience (or even have a nap, if you fancy).

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.