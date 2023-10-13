Bluetti solar solutions: paving the way for a greener future

We’re all doing our best to reduce fossil fuel usage and jump on the renewable energy train these days. And what better way to conserve resources and even help the environment than generating your own solar power and storing it in a Bluetti battery system?

As we shift away from traditional, polluting energy sources and embrace clean solar power, Bluetti is leading the way. Take its AC300 and AC500 systems. These can tap into the abundance of solar energy we receive every day, and store it for use at home or on the move. Both these systems can be connected directly to solar panels. Plus they can be expanded with extra external batteries to store more energy.

You can also save big at the moment thanks to Bluetti’s Amazon Prime offers which are continuing past the Prime Big Deals Days themselves. Check out the latest Bluetti Prime Day offers.

A choice of technology

They may look similar, but the AC300 and AC500 are very different systems. Knowing which one is right for you is key to getting the best energy storage system possible. Each AC unit acts as a solar inverter and energy storage manager, and can be connected to modular external batteries. The number of batteries you can use differs between models. And therefore the maximum amount of energy that can be stored.

Take the AC300, which is the budget-friendly choice for users who don’t need the extreme performance of other models. It’s capable of connecting to four of Bluetti’s B300 battery packs, and absorbing 2,400W of power from external solar panels (or 3,000W from mains charging, if you choose to take that route, or you can use both at once to boost the charging speed higher). This setup means you can store up to 12,288Wh of energy to take with you on a trip. Or just use around the house. With 15 separate outlets, including three-pin plugs and USB ports, that’s a lot of power to charge your devices, and even run a fridge or electric blanket.

Quicker charge

Having a single battery with the AC300 provides 3,072Wh of storage, which can be filled in as little as 1.8hrs if you connect the full amount of solar input (and it’s a sunny day). The batteries can be used as power sources while disconnected from the inverter, cutting down on the size. This makes it ideal for camping or a long road trip. And the B300 batteries have a lifespan of at least 3,500 charging cycles while remaining above 80% of their original capacity.

If you need even more power storage, then look into Bluetti’s AC500 system. This can accept the same four B300 battery packs as the AC300, but can charge them with 3,000W of solar power or 5,000W of mains electricity. However, the AC500’s greatest strength is that it can use the B300S battery packs, and can attach to six of them. This boosts its storage capacity to 18,432Wh, a truly enormous amount.

The basic 3,072Wh battery is capable of running a 1,500W space heater for 1.7hrs. This means you could potentially get ten hours of use out of the same heater if you max out the AC500’s energy storage.

Join the green revolution

If you’ve already been using the AC300, then an AC500 makes an ideal upgrade. It has the ability to mix and match the two types of battery. Running the AC500 with two B300S battery packs also increases the maximum charging speed to a massive 8,000W. This means it can be filled to 80% capacity in a mere 40 minutes, something no one else can claim. Battery efficiency drops as the temperature falls. But the B300S battery also has an intelligent self-heating system. So it can be used without problems in temperatures as low as -20°C.

Bluetti also sells a range of solar panels that are perfect for feeding the AC300 or AC500 with energy converted from sunlight. Boasting a conversion rate of over 23%, they’re also foldable, rugged and splashproof. A complete solar energy capture and storage system can make even the longest camping trip a much more pleasant experience. It opens up the ability to use electronic devices far away from civilisation. Or just to decrease your home’s reliance on mains power generated by polluting coal or gas-fired stations.

Choosing between the two systems can be a tricky decision. It hinges on your needs as an adventurer or a homeowner who takes renewable energy seriously. Bluetti is dedicated to advancing clean energy technology and promoting a sustainable way of life. The company envisions a future in which green energy is available to everyone. And you can take a step toward a future in which the environment is protected by adopting these solar power storage solutions.

Bluetti will be at Solar & Storage live from 17-19 October in Hall 5 at the NEC Birmingham. It’s the UK’s largest renewables-only show focusing on solar, storage, EVs and other complementary technologies. You’ll also be able to see Bluetti’s new EP760 home storage product coming to the UK soon.

