Bluetti AC200L: portable power for when you need it most

Portable power stations need to be reliable, efficient and eco-friendly, and with the release of its latest rechargeable power supply, the AC200L, industry leader Bluetti has added another name to the list of its revolutionary electrical products.

Available in the UK from March 13th, the AC200L is designed to revolutionise portable power, bringing unrivalled levels of durability and reliability for those times when you have to rely on a rechargeable bank while camping, working outdoors or living away from mains electricity. It features groundbreaking improvements in charging speed, output power, quiet operation and energy efficiency, providing an all-in-one solution to your daily portable electricity needs.

Indoor or outdoor power

Bluetti is a company with a long track record in producing innovative energy products. Not only a pioneer in affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, the firm has an extensive and reliable product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living. Through the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, Bluetti has empowered over 12000+ African families in rural areas, providing well-lit living spaces and equal learning opportunities.

Inside the AC200L you’ll find a 2,048Wh lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery. These cells offer many advantages over standard lithium, ni-cad or lead-acid batteries, including a longer lifespan, less need for maintenance, improved charging efficiency and a greater discharge potential. They have no memory effect, which sees partially discharged batteries lose capacity over time, and are very slow to self-discharge, meaning they can be safely stored for longer periods of time. The cells in the AC200L should last for over a decade and more than 3,000 charge cycles.

Charge anywhere

Elsewhere, the AC200L is equipped with a formidable 2,400W pure sine wave AC inverter (with 7,200W surge capacity), that’s extendable to 3,600W in its Power Lifting mode. The AC200L is primed to handle high-demand appliances and sensitive electronics with ease, meaning you’ll never be far away from a charged phone or even a cold drink when you’re in the great outdoors. The AC200L can independently power a 1,200W coffee maker, providing enough powr to brew about 31 cups of fresh coffee, and can sustain a 150W fridge for over 12 hours.

Additionally, it supports capacity expansion through extra batteries such as Bluetti’s 2,048Wh B230 or two 3,072Wh B300 battery packs. This boosts its capacity to 4,096Wh or 8,192Wh, respectively, prolonging its runtime as required. Once you’re finished, these compact and portable batteries can be simply packed away, as they are built to be robust and easy to transport.

With 2,400W of fast charge capability, the AC200L can reach an 80% charge from the wall in as little as 45 minutes, but if you’re away from mains electrical outlets it can charge from solar panels too, and Bluetti offers a range of sunshine converters that are ideal for the job. The AC200L is available as part of solar kits that can generate as much as 600W of power from the Sun, which means that in optimal weather conditions, the AC200L can complete a 1,200W solar charge in approximately two hours, perfect for backup and on-the-go power needs.

Getting energy out of your portable power station is just as important as getting it in, and the AC200L boasts ten outlets for diverse power needs, including a 48V DC port for RV battery charging when paired with the optional Bluetti D40 DC-DC charger, which can convert 12V power for most RV devices.

It also features a 20ms UPS function with four modes to ensure a seamless power supply during outages, making it the ideal home backup for essential electrical appliances. Keep your computer running to complete a critical job when the power’s out, or use it for charging portable devices to keep in touch with family or neighbours during storms. Users can adjust the settings and monitor the battery via the Bluetti app, enhancing the overall user experience and allowing you to manage power output for the most efficient use.

Happy campers

To complement the AC200L and offer greater choice for travellers, RV enthusiasts and wild campers, Bluetti has also launched the AC200P L, a more portable rechargeable power station with a hefty 2,304Wh-8,448Wh capacity and 2,400W continuous output. It can handle any gadget on the road, making your outdoor life feel like a home far away from home.

With its extensive and reliable product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living, Bluetti is able to make a tangible and positive contribution toward minimising our carbon footprint worldwide. For more information on Bluetti and its innovative products, visit Bluetti’s website, where from March 5th to March 25th, you’ll find a spring sale with incredible deep discounts on a diverse selection of power stations, and featuring prices you simply can’t afford to overlook. Keep an eye out for further updates!

