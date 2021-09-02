One of Samsung’s key Galaxy Watch 4 goals is clear as soon as you start wearing the watch. It didn’t want to start from scratch and throw away all the work it put into watches like the Galaxy Watch 3.

To that end, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has the series-staple rotating bezel that lets you navigate through parts of the watch without touching the screen. It rotates with nicely clonky clicks. You’ll use this primarily from the watch face, where a little touch of that dial takes you through a series of widget pages. These look similar to those from the last-gen Samsung watch.

Want to track a run? That’s two clicks right. Want to see your heart rate? That’s seven clicks. And it all feels much faster and more intuitive than a bunch of swipes on a touchscreen. There’s almost none of the lag seen in some older Wear OS watches either.

This dial is probably the main reason to buy the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic instead of the “non Classic” version, although you can kick out all the widget pages you don’t need and just leave a few in there for easy touchscreen use.

You have two sizes to choose from in the Classic family, 42mm or 46mm. While the smaller one looks and feels great, we’d strongly suggest you consider the biggie if you want to track runs regularly or use the great “always on” screen mode. This is where the time stays on-screen all day, so it can do a better job as an actual watch.

With no GPS-tracked runs, no always-on mode, the 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic only lasts a day and a couple of hours. We’re barely scraping by here. Track an hour of outdoors exercise and use Always On and you probably can’t use sleep tracking without a risk of the watch joining you in the land of the unconscious.

The 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will probably hold up better. Bigger Wear OS watches tend to last longer. It doesn’t charge super-quickly either, so we’re looking at something of a downgrade from the Galaxy Watch 3 and the original Galaxy Watch, which could last 3-4 days no problem.

There are bother benefits to staying small, of course. The 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is reasonably light, and doesn’t try to jump around on your wrist should you wear it for running. These watches, like the Galaxy Watch 3, have 5ATM water resistance too, so you can take them for a swim.

The wee 1.2-inch screen is an OLED with very high resolution of 396 x 396 pixels. It’s sharp, colourful, bold and bright — although it’s not like the Galaxy Watch 3 was lacking in this area to start with.