The Nubia Watch looks futuristic. Whether that’s post-apocalyptic or utopian will be down to your individual taste, but we’re definitely getting Robocop meets Demolition man with a Judge Dredd twist from it.

To say it’s well built is an understatement - and that’s both in terms of how solid it feels and how much heft it packs. That wraparound screen looks totally unique, and at 4-inches and with a 20:4 aspect ratio, it’s tall.

The Nubia Watch is also sharp for a wearable, with its 244 pixel-per-inch pixel density, helped along by punchy AMOLED tech. A few taps and swipes in, and the touch display is as responsive as it needs to be, which is an improvement over last year’s Nubia Alpha.

The Nubia Watch screen is plastic and there’s no getting around that. The thought terrified us before we started using it. Having said that, thanks to a very raised lip on all four sides, over a week into use and it’s fared better than expected. No scratches, just smudges.

What really lets the Nubia Watch down, however, is the fact it isn’t water-resistant, with its IP53 rating. In other words, splashes should be okay, but anything more and you’ll have a beefy brick on your wrist.

On the subject of its size, brace yourself for a unit if you’re planning on picking up a Nubia Watch. The Stainless Steel 316L aluminium alloy frame feels indestructible, and at 98g, it’s only 15g lighter than a 2016 iPhone SE, and a bit less than double the weight of an Apple Watch.

Look at your wrist right now; the daintier it is, the less we can recommend this watch for you - it’s that simple. A series of metal links join the rubberised clasp and punch hole straps to the watch face, and they also limit the screen’s flex, so you won’t be over-bending and creasing the Nubia Watch accidentally.

Industrial looking screws appear to hold the polished, bevelled sides of the watch in place, and the prominent protruding nubbin on the right may look like a Digital Crown, but it isn’t, it’s just a big ol’ button.