The Gear Fit2 had a good way to get ahead of the curve - actually having a curved screen.

Strapping that bendy AMOLED display onto your wrist was a pleasure, even if the hardware underneath it wasn't quite the Mr Motivator Samsung had hoped it would be. That's why it's back for round two, with a revised Fit2 Pro.

On the surface, not much has changed: you still get a gorgeous 1.5in AMOLED touchscreen, the clever Tizen wearable OS is still calling the shots, and you'll still get about half a week of battery between charges. So what exactly makes this Pro, then?

Well, it's because this fitness band has learned how to hold its breath.