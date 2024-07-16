You owe your telly this half price Chromecast with Google TV during Prime Day

Google’s compact streaming device has been doing the rounds for more than a decade in one form or another, first letting you beam content straight to your TV and now acting as an all-in-one entertainment hub. During this year’s prime day, you can score a very tempting 50% discount on the latest Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

Currently Amazon UK is offering the 4K Chromecast with Google TV for £30 – that’s half the full £60 retail price. Unfortunately there aren’t similar savings to be had at Amazon US, where the price remains $50.

The Big G’s Chromecast with Google TV brings a remote control and full smart TV interface to the streaming puck. It lets you use the Chromecast as a smart streamer for your telly, rather than just a receiver, with access to all the big hitter streaming services, talk to the Google Assistant and get content recommendations right on your home screen. The 4K model even supports HDR content, so the picture will look its best.

We scored the streaming device a full five stars in our review, declaring it “the best Chromecast so far”. Since launch, it has also gained Now and Apple TV+ streaming – something we criticised during the early weeks. We also moaned about the price – but there’ll be no moaning when you can get one for half price.

Google does still sell the HD version of the Chromecast with Google TV, but it hasn’t had any Prime Day discounts. That means it’ll set you back £35 – or £5 more than the 4K model. Even if you’re not yet rocking a 4K TV, buying the 4K version will mean you’re futureproof for when you do eventually make the switch.