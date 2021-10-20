You can now order a customised Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

This is no interchangeable Nokia Xpress-on cover though – they need to be factory fitted. What’s even more interesting is that you can pay to swap them at a later date should you want to freshen things up. It would be interesting to know how many people would take that up; we suspect many will probably be looking for another phone by the time their colour is on the wane. But swapping the covers could be an interesting way to enhance resale value.

Samsung says that: “once the order is placed, devices are tailor-made and arrive in special edition packaging with a Bespoke Edition wallpaper and Cover Screen that matches the device’s colours”.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition comes with a year of Care+ protection and will be available for $1,099/£1,099 in Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia from 20 October. Samsung is also bringing more personalisation to Galaxy Watch4, too, with a new Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio where you can choose from different finishes, straps and sizes.