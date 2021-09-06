The screen inside the Z Fold 3 is impressive – but that may not be your first take on it. Like the previous-gen Z Fold phones, there’s a visible crease down the middle. The plastic-protected screen will spend most of its life grease-smeared with fingerprints, plus the contours of the surround have pro-grade skills at picking up unidentifiable detritus. Paper, dust and pocket fluff: they all congregate on the Galaxy’s inner screen.

But after a while, you sort of stop noticing this stuff. If you’re like us, you’ll open up the Z Fold 3 when you already know what you’re going to do. Then you just get on with it.

And there are many things you can get on with. Number one is YouTube. The inner screen is not remotely close to the aspect ratio of your average video, but it does let you enjoy a large-screen view while also flicking through the comments. Too classy for that? Turn the Samsung on its side to see a much larger version. There are black bars top and bottom, but it’s still bigger than what you’d see on a regular phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is perfect for certain types of games, too. It’s not console-style games that really shine (Asphalt 9 feels awkward). Instead, it’s titles with more interface that feel fantastic, like Bloons TD 6, Civilization VI and Stardew Valley, feel fantastic. We feel less silly playing games in public on the Z Fold 3 than we would whipping out a tablet. But we also felt more likely to be mugged than with the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

You can run also two apps side-by-side – but just as we don’t use this feature too often on a tablet, we aren’t all that drawn to it on the Z Fold 3. Perhaps it’s one for the galaxy brains out there.

As for visuals, the inner screen is vibrant, sharp and can go intensely bright. It’s a 120Hz OLED with enough punch to pull focus away from the communes of dust and micro fluff probably living around its borders.

And there’s another cause for anxiety. The plastic topper on the main screen absolutely should not be removed. Samsung’s foldy phones use this layer to protect the ultra-thin glass of the OLED panel. Nothing in this sandwich is super-resilient, which means you also need to be careful when wiping it. And while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports Samsung's updated S Pen styluses, we’d be worried to use it too exuberantly. The display doesn’t feel vulnerable while you do normal things like watching videos or playing games – and the outer shell is basically armour plating – but it’s worth exhibiting your creative expression with caution when it comes to doodling on the display.