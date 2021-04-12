Open the Mate X2 box, and an unfolded slab of tech proudly faces you. The slender sliver is just 4.4mm at its thinnest point when in tablet state. Pull it out, fold it along its prominent spine of a hinge, and the gadget morphs from a thin tablet into a chunky smartphone. It feels premium, with smooth glass around the back curving into a polished metal frame, sitting comfortably in the hand despite being weighty.

We’re using the blue X2, but it’s also available in pink, black and white. Sticking with the theme of colours, and after a deeper dive into the phone’s box, you’ll find the phone’s super-smart kickstand case. Huawei calls it a Flipstander, but don’t be thrown by its whacky name; the great-looking case is a game-changer.

Showcasing colour-matching vegan leather, and a spring-loaded kickstand, it adds stacks of good-looking utility to the foldable, propping it up at two angles whether in tablet or smartphone mode.

The front screen of the Mate X2 is supremely usable. While the Galaxy Z Fold’s front screen was tiny, and the Z Fold 2’s was much better but too narrow with its 25:9 aspect ratio, the Mate X2 strikes an excellent balance at 21:9. This means you’ll seldom be forced into using the Mate X2’s tablet screen because the front screen doesn’t cut the mustard.

When it’s time for a tech flex, unfold the Mate X2 and the 8in tablet with its 2200 x 2480 OLED screen shines. With its size and 413 pixels-per-inch (PPI) pixel density, it’s larger and sharper than the 7.6in, 373PPI Galaxy Z Fold 2, though its 90Hz refresh rate isn’t quite as smooth as Samsung’s 120Hz foldable.

After a week of use, nothing about the Mate X2 left us too concerned about wear and tear. The flexible screen is plastic, but given it’s protected most of the time (when the phone’s shut), it seems much more durable than the exposed flexible screen on the Mate Xs. We’d go so far as to say, Huawei’s created the best foldable phone from a hardware point of view, but can the rest of the phone measure up?