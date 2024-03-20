You can get up to £50 back on a Vodafone plan for Samsung’s latest releases

If you’re looking for a new mid-range smartphone, there are plenty of options out there. Samsung’s latest releases fall firmly in this category, with the Galaxy A55 and A35. And now they’re out, you can already find some good deals on the smartphones. One of these is with Vodafone, where you can claim back £50 when you take out a new monthly contract on the two handsets.

When you take out one of Samsung’s two latest releases on a Vodafone monthly plan, you can claim back £50. This is thanks to a promotion with Opia, where all you have to do is upload a picture of the receipt for your new plan. And if that wasn’t good enough, the Vodafone plans are pretty tasty deals.

These plans are on a Vodafone Evo plan. These plans let you customise how much data you need, how much you want to pay upfront, and how long you want the device for. You can pick plans from anywhere between 3 and 36 months.

Samsung’s latest A-series releases borrow heavily from the top-tier Galaxy S series, with matching designs, similar screens and cameras that are almost as capable. The new Galaxy A55 and A35 have a lot in common, with just a few hardware differences to separate them.

Each phone has a 6.6in AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 find room for a 5000mAh battery, which is very generous in an affordable phone. And they both also have 50MP main snappers, with an ultrawide and macro lens as well. There are some differences in performance thanks to different CPUs. The Galaxy A55 is the more capable device.

