Xiaomi’s new software will replace Android on future devices

One of the most popular players for top Android smartphones is about to shake things up in a major way. Xiaomi is a fan-favourite for its lower prices yet still impressive hardware. But the way you use the brand’s devices is going to change, as Xiaomi plans to ditch Android in favour of its own software.

Rather than running Android, Xiaomi devices are going to start running on HyperOS. The new software will combine different software elements from Android, MIUI, and its wearable Vela software. HyperOS will be separate from Google’s services, and will use an entirely new architecture underneath. It’s similar to Huawei‘s (remember those guys?) switch to HarmonyOS – but with less forcing from government agencies.

While Huawei created its own app store to replace the Play Store, it’s unclear if Xiaomi’s HyperOS will still have access to Google Play services. If the smartphone brand can come to some sort of agreement with the Big G, you might still be able to download apps from the Play Store, use Google Maps, and all the rest.

The new software won’t just run on Xiaomi smartphones, though. The brand will use HyperOS across its entire product line-up – including smartwatches, tablets, and even EVs in the future. Over 200 product categories will use a version of HyperOS, so we can only assume Xiaomi’s smart home devices are getting even smarter. The new software has been in the works since 2017.

Speaking about HyperOS on Weibo, CEO Lei Jun said the new software will be “a unified, integrated system framework that supports the entire ecosystem of devices and applications“. Xiaomi will debut its new software on the upcoming 14 series of smartphones, reportedly set to arrive later this year.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home