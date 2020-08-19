The Xbox Series X will usher in much-needed UI improvements

We're gearing up for this holiday's launch of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, kick-starting a new generation of gaming and reigniting the long-waged (and thoroughly exhausting) console war.

Look, Microsoft and Sony have their respective strengths in console gaming, whether it's hardware, game selection, or services – but one thing that has clearly been a weakness on the Xbox side of things has been the user interface.

Even with tweaks, the Xbox One interface continues to be sluggish and clumsy, especially compared to the seemingly effortless PlayStation 4 UI.

Luckily, Microsoft got the message: today, the company revealed a number of enhancements coming to the Xbox interface across the new Xbox Series X and the current Xbox One, along with other devices in the Xbox ecosystem. Here's what you need to know.