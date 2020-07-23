The 5 biggest Xbox Series X game reveals from Microsoft’s showcase

The Xbox Series X is only months away from releasing this holiday season, and now we have a much better idea of the kinds of games that might make you want to buy one.

Today, Microsoft held a showcase streaming event to spotlight numerous upcoming games, providing the first proper look at Halo Infinite gameplay while teasing out returns of major franchises like Fable and Forza, along with some seriously appealing originals.

If you didn’t catch the stream live or just want to spend more time ogling these dreamy-looking next-gen creations, here’s a look at the day’s biggest and best Xbox Series X game trailers.