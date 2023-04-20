WTF is Amazon Luna?

If you’re the proud owner of a gaming PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X, then Amazon’s Luna gaming service might have flown under your radar. Having officially launched in the US, UK, Canada and Germany, you’ll probably start seeing it mentioned more often. But what exactly is it?

Simply put, Luna is a cloud gaming service that lets gamers stream titles directly from the cloud, promising a slick experience regardless of what hardware you’re using, with no need to download or update anything. It’s a similar service to Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and the now defunct Google Stadia (RIP).

With its own Alexa-powered controller (and support for other Bluetooth controllers), along with apps on pretty much any device from PCs and tablets, to smartphones and Samsung TVs, it might finally propel cloud gaming into the masses. Here’s everything you need to know:

First things first: what even is cloud gaming? It might not feel like it when your Wi-Fi is buffering its way through a Super Sunday you’ve paid a tenner to watch but cloud computing is now capable of doing what you used to need a pricey console for. Rather than all the processing happening in a box under your telly, it can all be done by a server somewhere else, with little more than your internet connection and a screen required to stream it. Amazon’s Luna will offer graphics of up to 4K/60fps and will work on its Fire TV devices, the cheapest of which costs just £30, Macs and PCs, with web apps for iOS and Android too. Twitch integration should be pretty seamless too considering Amazon owns the absurdly popular streaming platform. If you like the look of a game you see a streamer playing you’ll actually be able to click straight through and have a bash yourself.

Sounds great, but how do you control it? You can use a keyboard and mouse or any standard Bluetooth pad, but Amazon has also unveiled its own multiple-antenna controller designed specifically for use with Luna. It’s got Alexa onboard (obviously) and connects directly to the cloud servers, offering lower latency and allowing you to switch between devices without having to pair everything again.

Handy. What is there to play? You’ll be able to pick from over 100 games to begin with, including Resident Evil 7, Control, and Yooka-Laylee, but there will also be separate channels that will offer games from particular publishers. Ubisoft is the first to sign up, so games such as Assassins Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 will also be available in shiny 4K/60fps if you subscribe. What exactly can I play it on? Pretty much anything. Amazon’s own Fire TV Sticks, Cubes, TVs and Fire tablets, for a start. You can also install the Luna app on Windows or Mac, as well as iPads, iPhones, and Android smartphones and tablets. Owners of 2023 Samsung Smart TVs and the company’s 2022 Smart Monitors can also access the Luna app directly from Samsung’s Gaming Hub, letting them dive into cloud gaming with full controller support, directly on their existing screens, with no console required.

Ah yes, let’s talk money. How much is this going to cost me? Access to its standard Luna+ package will cost US$5.99 / £8.99 a month, although it sounds like other channels will cost extra, and the controller will set you back $49.99 / £59.99. For that you’ll be able to play on two devices simultaneously (as long as your Wi-Fi is up to it). Read more: These four new Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets include a Sonic launcher and a Dr. Eggman minifig