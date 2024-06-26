Waiting for Google’s Pixel 9? Here’s when you can get it

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google’s current top-tier handsets. The excitement for upcoming smartphones means we’ve seen the rumour mill hard at work on these new devices. But now we finally know when Google will unveil its latest smartphones – and it’s earlier than ever in a surprise Made by Google event.

Google will hold a Made by Google event on August 13, where it’ll reveal “the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.” That was shared alongside a teaser video for the Pixel 9, so we know exactly what to expect. The event will kick off at 6pm BST/1pm EST/10am PST, and will be live-streamed to watch at home.

Rumour has it, Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 line-up includes three models: a 6.17-inch Pixel 9, and 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch Pixel 9 Pros. However, display analyst Ross Young suggests the screens will be larger, a claim backed by Rozetked’s images showing a 6.24-inch Pixel 9, a 6.34-inch Pro, and a 6.73-inch Pro XL. The new devices are expected to feature Google’s Actua and Super Actua branding for adaptive refresh rates and high brightness. There’ll also be an “Adaptive Touch” mode that works even with wet fingers.

Image: Rozetked

Leaked designs from Mysmartprice and OnLeaks suggest a refined look with flat sides and a minimalist camera cut-out. The rumoured Tensor G4 chip, built on Samsung’s 4nm process, promises better power efficiency. But it might not surpass Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chips. The Pixel 9 will likely support Qi2 wireless charging and carry over familiar camera hardware from the Pixel 8 series, alongside new AI-assisted editing tools.

As for when you can get your hands on the new devices, things are a little uncertain. One would assume they will be available to pre-order on August 13 when they launch, and arriving on August 23 – per the usual timeline. But this early event might see a change of pace. Perhaps Google wants to unveil the devices early to get ahead of leaks, but only release them in October. We’ll let you know as soon as we know more.

