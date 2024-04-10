All Google Photos users are getting the Pixel 8’s AI photo editing features in this free update

The Pixel 8 series landed at the end of 2023, as Google’s latest flagship smartphones. Headlining the range was a slew of new AI photo editing photos. Best Take, Magic Editor and Video Boost let you adjust your photos with the tap of a button. You can get your snaps to look their best with not editing know-how required. But these features are set to roll out to anyone that uses the Google Photos app in a free update.

Google Photos is doling out this treasure trove of AI photo editing tools, previously the exclusive playground of Pixel phone aficionados and those willing to shell out for a Google One subscription. Now, they’re flinging open the doors to everyone in a free update.

At the heart of this suite of photo editing tools is Magic Editor, an AI wizard that can transform your dreary holiday snaps into envy-inducing masterpieces. It can tweak a grey sky to a vivid blue, give photobombers the boot, and even reposition your sulking teenager to centre stage, all with a few taps. This kind of magic used to require a wand named Photoshop and a hefty sprinkle of patience. Not anymore. The rest of the AI photo editing tools – including the crowd-pleasers like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and a bunch of other snazzy features are on the way as well. The crème de la crème, like the AI-powered Best Take, will remain reserved solely for the Pixel 8 series.

But before you start planning a photoshoot in your garden, there are a few hoops to jump through. This whole ensemble won’t start its parade until May 15, and even then, it’s going to meander its way to users over a few weeks. Also, don’t expect your ancient tech relics to suddenly become photo-editing powerhouses. There’s a minimum spec requirement. Chromebooks need to be running ChromeOS version 118+ with at least 3GB of RAM, while smartphones must be on Android 8 or higher, or iOS 15 or higher. Pixel tablets are joining the party too.

But there’s one more kicker for the rest of us with iOS and Android devices. You only get 10 Magic Editor saves a month. Want more? That’ll require opening your wallet for a Premium Google One plan.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home