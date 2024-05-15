If these leaks are true, the Google Pixel 9 Pro could be my perfect phone

I’ve been a fan of the Google Pixel range of smartphones since they were first introduced in 2016. I recently called the Google Pixel 8a the best value phone in 2024, and last year said the Google Pixel 8 is the best phone I’ve ever used.

As far as I’m concerned, they’re perfectly designed for me. I love stock Android, the amazing camera setups, and genuinely useful features such as Best Take, Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. I never play games or do anything particularly intensive on my phone, so the slightly lower specs compared to other flagship smartphones have never really bothered me, but there is one thing that has always annoyed me…

I like small phones, and the Google Pixel Pro phones, which often come with upgraded hardware over the standard models, are only available in larger sizes.

For example, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7in display and features a zoom lens and more superior ultrawide lens, as well as more RAM and ‘Video Boost’, which is essentially Night Sight for videos. The more compact 6.2in Pixel 8 misses out on these features.

Now, have I ever really missed those features since opting for the standard Pixel? Probably not, but as a diehard Pixel fan I would appreciate all of the latest features available (just in a smaller form factor).

It’s worth mentioning that Google is actually relatively good when it comes to this – take a look at the iPhone 14 or the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineups and you’ll see a massive difference between the smaller entry-level phones and the large range toppers.

But I’m not interested in those other brands – I’m Pixel till I die. Which is why the latest Google Pixel 9 Pro leak really excites me.

Image: Rozetked

New images from Rozetked show Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, alongside a Pixel 9 Pro that’s the same size as the standard Pixel.

I think it’s great that we might finally get Google’s very best camera setup in a normal-sized phone.

The leak shows the standard Pixel 9 with a two-camera system (presumably a standard and ultra-wide), while both the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL have triple-camera systems (standard, ultra-wide, and zoom).

We also get a glimpse at the new design language for the Pixel phones, with a pill-shaped camera bump rather than a bar spanning the entire width of the phone.

I think it looks much neater, and love the more premium-looking designs.

We didn’t see a Google Pixel 9 Pro teaser at Google I/O 2024 last night, so we’ll probably have to wait for the annual ‘Made by Google’ hardware event in October for the full reveal. I can’t wait, but in the meantime, stay tuned to Stuff for the latest updates.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech