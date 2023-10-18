Vodafone unveils its next-gen broadband service. How fast does it get?

There are plenty of broadband options to choose from for your home connection, so most web-surfers turn to speed as the deciding factor. Vodafone’s next-gen broadband service is all about speed, offering some of the fastest speeds available. The brand unveiled its upcoming Vodafone Pro II service that’ll deliver speeds over 2Gbps.

Vodafone‘s upcoming service promises some of the fastest broadband services available on the market. Called Vodafone Pro II, the latest broadband option will provide speeds of up to 2.2Gbps to residential customers. That’s 60x faster than the average broadband speeds in the UK, and 38% faster than 1.6Gbps connections. The brand reckons you’ll be able to download entire shows in under 12 seconds with its new connectivity option.

To power the new broadband service, Vodafone will release a new router. The WiFi6e Ultra Hub uses the Wi-Fi 6E standard to deliver the ultra-fast speeds, and coverage throughout your entire home. You’ll be able to grab an optional booster to extend coverage across your property. It also has 4G back-up capabilities in case your connection ever drops.

Vodafone’s new Pro II broadband service will be available from early 2024. Prices will start from £38 per month from the brand, which is a very competitive rate for such a fast connection.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home