Vodafone debuts new Glastonbury 2023 app, plus exchangeable battery packs for festival goers

It’s nearly time for Glastonbury 2023 and mobile network Vodafone has revealed its new Glastonbury app which is obviously a must-have if you’re going to the festival.

Crucially it includes a customisable festival lineup so you can create your own schedule of acts to see and you’ll get reminders before the various sets begin if you add an artist. There’s also an interactive map so you can get to all the stages over the vast site that straddles Worthy Farm plus information about how to get things like water and find the nearest toilets – the important stuff!

You can also search for artists to find out when they’re playing as well as browse an A-Z of them, too. And you can toggle between a timeline as well as a list view.

You can also get directions to Vodafone’s Connect and Charge tent so you can keep your device juiced up. Speaking of power, Vodafone also has a plan there, too – you can pay £25 (including £5 deposit) for a battery pack that you can exchange daily for a new one. It’s a clever idea and it gives back, too. For every purchase Vodafone says it will donate a pre-loaded SIM card to a local Somerset charity, helping to bridge the digital divide.

Glastonbury-goers can visit vodafone.seetickets.com to reserve their battery packs ahead of the festival and collect them at the event from Vodafone’s Connect and Charge location (near The Pyramid Stage). They can also be purchased on-site for the duration of the Festival. Vodafone will also offer free charging throughout the event.